Connecticut Tourist Lays Floating Dead In The Water Overnight Due To ‘Rough Seas’

TEAGUE BAY — A tourist from Connecticut who lost his footing at the base of Point Udall laid floating dead in the water overnight after recovery efforts were postponed due to “rough waters” last night.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Point Udall to assist with a possible injured person at 6:44 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two men were hiking on the coastline east of the monument when one of the men lost his footing and fell, ending up on the rocks below, according to the VIPD.

“Officers located the unresponsive victim face down in the water and Emergency Medical Technicians determined the victim had no vital signs.,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Members of St. Croix Rescue, Virgin Islands Fire Services, and the U.S. Coast Guard also assisting with the recovery could not perform their duties at that time due to poor lighting conditions, unstable terrain, and rough waters, according to Derima.

The decision was made to reconvene the next day – at 6 a.m. today – to complete recovery efforts, he said.

Members of St. Croix Rescue, Virgin Islands Fire Services, the U.S. Coast Guard, personnel from the Medical Examiners Office and VIPD officers were able to retrieve the victim at approximately 7:50 a.m. The victim was identified as Roby Royster, age 47 of Norwich, Connecticut.

This case remains under investigation.