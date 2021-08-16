Deft Thief Climbs Through Drive-Thru Window To Rob McDonald’s Golden Rock

CHRISTIANSTED — A deft thief climbed through a fast food restaurant’s window in order to rob the register of cash on Sunday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to investigate a robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant in Golden Rock at 9:01 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A restaurant employee working the drive-thru window reported that after taking orders, she closed the window and stepped away from the register, according to the VIPD. She was then approached by a “slim male, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, and jeans.”

“The assailant entered the restaurant by climbing through the drive-thru window,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “He led the employee back to the register, forced her to open it, took cash and fled through the window.”

If you have information about this robbery, please contact police at 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.