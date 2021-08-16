At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Deft Thief Climbs Through Drive-Thru Window To Rob McDonald’s Golden Rock

CHRISTIANSTED — A deft thief climbed through a fast food restaurant’s window in order to rob the register of cash on Sunday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to investigate a robbery at the McDonald’s restaurant in Golden Rock at 9:01 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A restaurant employee working the drive-thru window reported that after taking orders, she closed the window and stepped away from the register, according to the VIPD. She was then approached by a “slim male, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, and jeans.”

“The assailant entered the restaurant by climbing through the drive-thru window,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “He led the employee back to the register, forced her to open it, took cash and fled through the window.”

If you have information about this robbery, please contact police at 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

