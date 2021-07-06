At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsHealth NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Delta Variant To Halt VITRAN Bus Service In St. Thomas-St. John This Week: DPW

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Department of Public Works is advising the community that effective immediately all St. John VITRAN operations will be suspended until further notice.

On St. Thomas, fixed route services will be suspended from 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, August 6) until further notice.

The service interruptions will allow the department to test drivers for COVID-19. Once the department is notified of results, another notice will be distributed advising of service resumption dates.

DPW is urging the community to take personal responsibility by continuing to wear masks in all public places and to practice good hygiene to reduce the risk of contracting and/or spreading the coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the USVI Department of Health’s website, doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or text COVID19USVI to 888777.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

