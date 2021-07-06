Delta Variant To Halt VITRAN Bus Service In St. Thomas-St. John This Week: DPW

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Department of Public Works is advising the community that effective immediately all St. John VITRAN operations will be suspended until further notice.

On St. Thomas, fixed route services will be suspended from 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, August 6) until further notice.

The service interruptions will allow the department to test drivers for COVID-19. Once the department is notified of results, another notice will be distributed advising of service resumption dates.

DPW is urging the community to take personal responsibility by continuing to wear masks in all public places and to practice good hygiene to reduce the risk of contracting and/or spreading the coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the USVI Department of Health’s website, doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or text COVID19USVI to 888777.

