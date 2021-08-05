At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

DPW Has High Hopes New Software Will Help It Track Road Work Projects Better

·
0 0 8 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Department of Public Works (DPW) said it is implementing “strategic initiatives geared towards preserving, maintaining and strengthening the territory’s infrastructure.”

The most recent is the iWorQ Asset Management System, which launched internally in May of this year. iWorQ is a cloud-based, asset management software that will allow the department to manage and track work orders and assets, including, but not limited to, roads, sidewalks, guardrails, signs, traffic signals and landscaping.

The software provides recommendations for repairs and pavement treatments, scheduling preventative and routine maintenance, as well as increasing roadway lifespans. iWorQ also has a Citizen Engagement Module, whereby individuals can communicate directly with DPW personnel. Through this feature, citizens can report road damages, upload photos and provide GPS coordinates of areas needing repair. DPW personnel will have the ability to respond directly to work orders and provide real-time updates for more efficient workflows and project tracking.

Training and road assessments are expected to be completed this month. Members of the community may have already seen iWorQ vehicles assessing roads around the territory in preparation for the launch (See attached photo). The target date for the citizen portal to golive is October 1.

“I am excited about the possibilities and benefits of utilizing technology to make workflows more efficient,” said DPW Commissioner Derek Gabriel. “With the implementation of iWorQ, the community can look forward to better communication and greater transparency in the road repair process. Most importantly, the Citizen Engagement Module will offer more accountability and increased communication.”

Tags:
Previous post

Woman Says Man Fired Shots At Her On F'sted Waterfront, Then Stole Her Car

Next post

NHC Monitoring Tropical Wave Invest 95L 1,400 Miles East Of The Lesser Antilles

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsHealth NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. John News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *