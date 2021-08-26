Grove Place Woman Allegedly Attacks Male Relative During Heated Argument

FREDERIKSTED — A Grove Place woman who allegedly assaulted a “male family member” during a heated argument was arrested by police on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

On August 23, at 9:30 a.m., 33-year-old Lyndy Simon, 33, of Mutual Homes was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence; and simple assault and battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Simon admitted to assaulting a male family member during a disagreement, and was arrested as a result,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Simon made her initial appearance via telephone at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, where bail was set at $500. She posted bail and was released, pending her Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.