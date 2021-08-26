At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Castle Burke Man Who Pointed Gun At Mom’s Boyfriend During Spat Arrested

·
0 1 3 0
CHARGED: Troy Hazell, 27, of Estate Castle Burke in St. Croix,

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man who allegedly pointed a gun at her mother’s boyfriend “several times” during an argument was arrested by police on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Troy Hazell, 27, of Castle Burke, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Monday and charged with carrying or using an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Hazell is accused of pointing a firearm several times at his mother’s partner during a disagreement, and discharging the firearm outside the residence as he left,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Hazell was set at $100,000. Unable to post bond, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

Grove Place Woman Allegedly Attacks Male Relative During Heated Argument

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *