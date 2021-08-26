Castle Burke Man Who Pointed Gun At Mom’s Boyfriend During Spat Arrested

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man who allegedly pointed a gun at her mother’s boyfriend “several times” during an argument was arrested by police on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Troy Hazell, 27, of Castle Burke, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Monday and charged with carrying or using an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Hazell is accused of pointing a firearm several times at his mother’s partner during a disagreement, and discharging the firearm outside the residence as he left,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Hazell was set at $100,000. Unable to post bond, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.