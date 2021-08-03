3 Masked Men In Pickup Truck Carjack Man At Salt River Beach After Midnight: VIPD

SALT RIVER — A St. Croix man said he was sitting in his SUV after midnight at a beach when he was carjacked by three masked men early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A male individual went to the Ancilmo Marshall Command police station in Christiansted to report he was robbed at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

He reported that at around 12:30 a.m., he was sitting in his white 2016 Ford Explorer at Salt River Beach when he observed a white four-door Ford F-150 truck drive up, according to the VIPD.

“The victim was then approached by three males – dressed in black clothing with black t-shirts over their faces – and ordered out of his vehicle,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “After the victim complied, two of the suspects left the area in his vehicle, and the third suspect left in the Ford F-150. The victim was able to find his way to the police station and filed a report. He was not harmed in the incident.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this robbery to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.