At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

3 Masked Men In Pickup Truck Carjack Man At Salt River Beach After Midnight: VIPD

·
0 1 3 0

SALT RIVER — A St. Croix man said he was sitting in his SUV after midnight at a beach when he was carjacked by three masked men early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

A male individual went to the Ancilmo Marshall Command police station in Christiansted to report he was robbed at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

He reported that at around 12:30 a.m., he was sitting in his white 2016 Ford Explorer at Salt River Beach when he observed a white four-door Ford F-150 truck drive up, according to the VIPD.

“The victim was then approached by three males – dressed in black clothing with black t-shirts over their faces – and ordered out of his vehicle,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “After the victim complied, two of the suspects left the area in his vehicle, and the third suspect left in the Ford F-150. The victim was able to find his way to the police station and filed a report. He was not harmed in the incident.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this robbery to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

Tags:
Previous post

St. Thomas Woman Who Jostled Postal Customer Then Bitch-Slapped Her Charged

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *