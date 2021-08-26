La Grange Man Shot Through Back Windshield By Male On Foot: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — A male on foot with a gun was waiting for a St. Croix man to come home and shot him through his rear windshield when he got close to his house, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a shooting incident in Estate La Grange at 9:55 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A 27-year-old man reported driving to his residence when he heard a gunshot coming from the rear of his vehicle in close proximity to his home, according to the VIPD. He noticed the rear windshield was damaged and realized he had been shot.

The unidentified victim made it to his residence and was able to call a friend who took him to the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center, where he was treated and released, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“The suspect was seen fleeing into the bushes — in the vicinity of Krystal Springs Water — and a white SUV was also observed driving recklessly in the area traveling south,” Derima said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to please call 911.