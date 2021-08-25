At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsInternational NewsMilitary News

Tropical Depression In The Caribbean Could Become A Major Hurricane

·
0 1 3 0

MIAMI — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said today that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight, a hurricane tomorrow and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Tags:
Previous post

Social Security Collaboration: MySocialSecurity Rep Payee Portal

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsInternational NewsMilitary News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsMilitary NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsInternational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBritish Virgin Islands NewsCaribbean NewsEnvironmental NewsPuerto Rico NewsSint Maarten NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *