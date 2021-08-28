Malik Springette Sought By Police For Robbery At Lovenlund Apartments: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department needs your help today to find a man wanted in connection to a robbery on Magen’s Bay Road on Thursday night.

Malik Springette, 18, is wanted for questioning about a robbery at Lovenlund Apartments at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, according to the VIPD.

Springette is a Black male who stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs between 149-145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a light brown complexion.

Lovenlund Apartments in St. Thomas

He is known to frequent the areas of Lovenlund Apartments and Magen’s Junction, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

If you know his whereabouts, or you have seen him, please contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9808 or Crime Stoppers USVI (800) 222-8477.