CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau has identified the victim of the August 6 Estate Contant shooting as 19-year-old John Paul Pelaiz, a resident of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Detectives continue to urge anyone with information about this homicide to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9830, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.