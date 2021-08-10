41st COVID-19 Death In The Territory Announced By Health Department

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 47-year-old St. Thomas man has died of COVID-19, bringing the territory’s death toll from the virus to 41, the Virgin Islands Health Department said today..

“The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” the department said in a press release.

With active COVID-19 cases numbering 336 as of Monday – the highest since the pandemic began, according to Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion – the department is urging residents to get vaccinated as the best prevention against severe illness and death from the virus.

To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at the territory’s Community Vaccination Centers.