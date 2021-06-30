Merlinda Philomene Named VITEMA’s Deputy Director Of Human Resources

KINGSHILL — Merlinda Philomene has been named Deputy Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations for the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) effective Monday – August 16, 2021.

Philomene started her career in government at the Office of Collective Bargaining, then served at the Department of Education; prior to this appointment; she was the Human Resources Manager, at the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority.

“VITEMA is pleased that Philomene has agreed to join our team, she will be task with improving policies and procedures in Human Resources and Labor Relations and focused on recruitment for the agency,” VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen said. “.As the deputy director of Human Resources and Labor Relations, Merlinda will be responsible for 150 plus employees territory-wide, and she will be based on the island of St. Croix.”

Philomene holds a BS in Human Resources Management, is Lean Six Sigma – Green Belt Certified, and has several certifications and memberships in Human Resources and Labor Relations.

“I am proud to be joining an agency that is focused on improving planning, emergency, and recovery efforts for the territory,” Philomene said. “I look forward to supporting the employees of VITEMA, as well as the community and aiding with improving our quality of life while encouraging the highest standards in government transparency and public trust.”