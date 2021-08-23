At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Mount Pleasant Man Charged With Beating, Raping ‘Partner,’ VIPD Says

·
0 1 117 1
CHARGED: Rhasanie Hendrickson, 20, of Mount Pleasant in St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested after police said he beat and raped his “partner,” authorities said.

Rhasanie Hendrickson, 20, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree rape-domestic violence, second-degree assault and third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Hendrickson allegedly sexually and physically assaulted his partner,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Hendrickson was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections without bail as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lover’s Tiff Turns Violent For 2 Men At Posh St. Croix Condo Friday Night: VIPD
Tags:
Previous post

Labor Department's Work Search Form Conflicts With Federal, Territorial Law

Next post

Robbery By 3 Masked Men Across From Divi Carina Bay Hotel Surprises Tenant

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *