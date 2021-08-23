Mount Pleasant Man Charged With Beating, Raping ‘Partner,’ VIPD Says

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested after police said he beat and raped his “partner,” authorities said.

Rhasanie Hendrickson, 20, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree rape-domestic violence, second-degree assault and third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Hendrickson allegedly sexually and physically assaulted his partner,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Hendrickson was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections without bail as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.