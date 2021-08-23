Robbery By 3 Masked Men Across From Divi Carina Bay Hotel Surprises Tenant

TEAGUE BAY — A tenant who heard a noise in the main house above him went to investigate only to be corralled by three masked men and robbed in broad daylight Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to investigate a burglary at a residence in Estate Turner Hole at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation disclosed that three masked men broke into the second floor of the residence,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The first floor tenant heard the noise, went to investigate and was confronted by the suspects, assaulted and led back to his apartment where he was robbed of money and other valuables.”

If you have information about this incident, call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.