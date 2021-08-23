At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Robbery By 3 Masked Men Across From Divi Carina Bay Hotel Surprises Tenant

·
0 1 28 0

TEAGUE BAY — A tenant who heard a noise in the main house above him went to investigate only to be corralled by three masked men and robbed in broad daylight Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to investigate a burglary at a residence in Estate Turner Hole at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation disclosed that three masked men broke into the second floor of the residence,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The first floor tenant heard the noise, went to investigate and was confronted by the suspects, assaulted and led back to his apartment where he was robbed of money and other valuables.”

If you have information about this incident, call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Tags:
Previous post

Mount Pleasant Man Charged With Beating, Raping 'Partner,' VIPD Says

Next post

3rd Circuit Court Bats Green Bid To Block Casino Hotel Back To V.I. Superior Court

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *