‘No Virgin Islands Child Goes Hungry’ Feeding Initiative Resumes August 23
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education will resume its “No Virgin Islands. Child Goes Hungry” Feeding Initiative on Monday August 23 for school year 2021-2022.
Now in its third year, the initiative was launched in March 2020 and has served at least 1,071,897 meals to students attending the Territory’s public, private, and parochial schools since campuses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents and/or guardians are invited to pick up packaged breakfast and lunch meals at designated sites in or near their neighborhoods, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:00 to11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Meals are not served on weekends or holidays.
Leading up to the start of this year’s feeding initiative, food service workers in the two districts will undergo additional training and COVID-19 testing through the V.I. Department of Health.
“While our kitchen workers have undergone COVID-19 training this summer and multiple times last school year, with the emergence of the more-contagious and deadlier Delta variant, we are making every effort to further prepare workers to safely handle food and navigate the kitchen environment,” said Assistant Commissioner Victor Somme III, whose office spearheads the feeding initiative.
“Many Virgin Islands’ families depend on us to provide nutritious meals for their children, and we want to ensure our employees feel confident in practicing the required safety protocols while preparing those meals.”
ID is not required when picking up meals; however, masks are required to be worn and recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles for drive-through pick up.
ST. CROIX MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES
Juanita Gardine K-8 School
Lew Muckle Elementary School
Ricardo Richards Elementary School
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School
John H. Woodson Jr. High School
St. Croix Educational Complex High School
Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School
Arthur A. Richards K-8 Modular Campus
Claude O. Markoe Elementary School
ST. THOMAS MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES
Bordeaux (Near Bus Stop)
Michael Kirwin Terrace Community Center
Contant Knolls Community Center
Savan Basketball Court
Ulla F. Muller Elementary School
Paul M. Pearson Gardens Community Center
Oswald Harris Court Community Center
Winston Raymo Community Center
Joseph Sibilly Elementary School (Front Entrance)
Lovenlund Housing Development
Bovoni Methodist Church
Anna’s Retreat Basketball Court
Tutu Valley (Near Bus Stop)
Ezra Fredericks Ball Park
ST. JOHN MEAL DISTRIBUTION SITES
Julius E. Sprauve School
George Simmons Terrace
Bellevue Area
Calabash Boom
Coral Bay Fire Station
Pine Peace
Chocolate Hole
No Comment