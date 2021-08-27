Police Need A Suspect In Beverly’s Jewelry Heist That Made Off With $3,000 In Goods

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a daylight jewelry store heist on Main Street, St. Thomas that made off with $3,000 in merchandise on Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Beverly’s Jewelry, located on Main Street, Charlotte Amalie, to investigate a possible larceny at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The business owner and employees reported that around 3 p.m., several customers entered the store inquiring about items; and while the employees were distracted, several pieces of jewelry worth over $3,000 were stolen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects then left the area.”

Police are urging anyone with knowledge of this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774–2211 extension 5513, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222- TIPS, where your information can earn you a cash reward.