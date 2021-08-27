At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Police Need A Suspect In Beverly’s Jewelry Heist That Made Off With $3,000 In Goods

·
0 0 0 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating a daylight jewelry store heist on Main Street, St. Thomas that made off with $3,000 in merchandise on Wednesday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Beverly’s Jewelry, located on Main Street, Charlotte Amalie, to investigate a possible larceny at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The business owner and employees reported that around 3 p.m., several customers entered the store inquiring about items; and while the employees were distracted, several pieces of jewelry worth over $3,000 were stolen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects then left the area.”

Police are urging anyone with knowledge of this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 7742211 extension 5513, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222- TIPS, where your information can earn you a cash reward.

Tags:
Previous post

St. Croix Woman Who Beat 'Friend,' Stole Her Car And Crashed It, Arrested: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *