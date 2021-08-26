St. Croix Woman Who Beat ‘Friend,’ Stole Her Car And Crashed It, Arrested: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman who allegedly beat another woman, stole her car — and then crashed it last month — was arrested on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Milagros Peguero, 39, of Queen Street, Frederiksted, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Thursday and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Aggravated Assault & Battery, 2nd Degree Robbery, Unauthorized Use of the Vehicle, and Destruction of Property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“On July 18, Peguero allegedly physically assaulted a female victim near the corner of King Street and Market Street, Frederiksted,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Following the assault, she left the area in the victim’s vehicle, and was involved in a collision, causing damages.”

Bail for Peguero was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.