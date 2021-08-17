At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Info On Why Woman Stabbed Man Downtown In St. Thomas On Sunday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating why a woman stabbed a man in downtown St. Thomas during the early morning hours Sunday, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Kronprindsens Gade, Charlotte Amalie to a report of a possible stabbing at 2:41 a.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The male victim reported that he was stabbed by an unknown female,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “After being assaulted, the victim ran for assistance to a nearby residence.”

The victim was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, where he was listed in stable condition, according to Derima.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

