VIPA Welcomes Celebrity Equinox Guests Back To St. Croix This Morning

FREDERIKSTED — The Celebrity Equinox cruise ship is docked at the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in St. Croix this morning.

“Welcome back to St. Croix Celebrity Cruises!” the Virgin Islands Port Authority said on Facebook today.

The Celebrity Equinox caters primarily to baby boomers and seniors with 70 percent of cruisers coming from the United States and the other 30 percent hailing from Europe.

Public areas are classical and elegant with chandeliers and Swarovski crystals finding their way into the decorations. Pool areas are also spectacular with color changing fountains and plenty of shade.

Celebrity Equinox is a Solstice-class cruise ship built by Meyer Werft in Germany and last refurbished in 2019.

It is the second of the five Solstice-class vessels, owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises.

She is a sister ship of Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Silhouette, and the Celebrity Reflection.

The cruise ship is 1,041 feet long and has the capacity to carry 2,850 passengers and 1,255 crew members.

