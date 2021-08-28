At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHumanitarian NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Police Need Your Help To Find Woman Missing On St. Croix For 8 Days: VIPD

MISSING PERSON: Joi Milagro Thomas-Lewis, 22, on St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — Police are asking for your help tonight to find a person missing on St. Croix for eight days.

Joi Milagro Thomas-Lewis, 22, was reported missing by a family member, the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Joi Milagro Thomas-Lewis was last seen on August 20, according to the VIPD.

Thomas-Lewis is a Black female who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a dark complexion.

“We do not have information on where she frequents, or what she was wearing when she was last seen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “If you know her whereabouts, or you have seen her, please contact police.”

