Golden Rock Man Charged With Assault After Attacking ‘Elderly’ Woman: VIPD

CHARGED: Annquan J. Wilkes of Harbor View Apartments in St. Croix.

FIVE CORNERS — A St. Croix man was charged with assault after he allegedly attacked an “elderly family member” in his household, authorities said.

Annquan J. Wilkes, 19, of Harbor View Apartments, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Friday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence and simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Wilkes admitted to assaulting an elderly family member on August 26,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Wilkes was jailed without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Harbor View Apartments in Estate Golden Rock on St. Croix.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this press release are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

