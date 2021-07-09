Ranger American Security Guard Wins $25K Prize In Vax To Win Education Lottery

KINGSHILL — A security guard who also works for a St. Croic high school won $25,000 in the USVI Vax To Win School-based lottery, officials said.

Joseph Auguste, Sr. of the St. Croix Educational Complex High School won the special August 9 drawing, according to the Virgin Islands Lottery.

Auguste also works as a security guard for Ranger American in Estate Castle Coakley.. Here are some of the other lucky winners:

School-based Special Drawing winners:

STX District Winners:

First Place, $25,000 – Joseph Auguste, St. Croix Educational Complex

Second Place, $10,000 – Henry Awika, University of the Virgin Islands

Third Place, $5,000 – Minerva Delauney, St. Croix Central High School

STT-STJ District Winners

First Place, $25,000 – Vernon Callwood, Charlotte Amalie High School

Second Place, $10,000 – Eric Christian, University of the Virgin Islands

Third Place, $5,000 – Eugene Farrell, Sts. Peter and Paul School

General Lottery – August 6, 2021, Drawing Winners-STX District Winner – $100,000 – (fully vaccinated) – Ionie Noel-STT-STJ District Winner – $50,000 – (one dose) – Barbra Butcher-Ortega