Ranger American Security Guard Wins $25K Prize In Vax To Win Education Lottery

KINGSHILL — A security guard who also works for a St. Croic high school won $25,000 in the USVI Vax To Win School-based lottery, officials said.

Joseph Auguste, Sr. of the St. Croix Educational Complex High School won the special August 9 drawing, according to the Virgin Islands Lottery.

Auguste also works as a security guard for Ranger American in Estate Castle Coakley.. Here are some of the other lucky winners:

School-based Special Drawing winners:

STX District Winners:

First Place, $25,000 – Joseph Auguste, St. Croix Educational Complex

Second Place, $10,000 – Henry Awika, University of the Virgin Islands

Third Place, $5,000 – Minerva Delauney, St. Croix Central High School

STT-STJ District Winners

First Place, $25,000 – Vernon Callwood, Charlotte Amalie High School

Second Place, $10,000 – Eric Christian, University of the Virgin Islands

Third Place, $5,000 – Eugene Farrell, Sts. Peter and Paul School

General Lottery – August 6, 2021, Drawing Winners-STX District Winner – $100,000 – (fully vaccinated) – Ionie Noel-STT-STJ District Winner – $50,000 – (one dose) – Barbra Butcher-Ortega

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

