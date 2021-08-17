Repeat Offender Charged With Punching Woman In The Face, Strangling Her: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man charged in 2010 with domestic violence was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face and choking her, authorities said.

Akeem Antonio Forbes, 32, of Jode Gade, was arrested at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Forbes, between August 15 and August 16, prevented a female victim from leaving his residence; where she was struck several times about the face and strangled, according to her report,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Forbes was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Forbes was also arrested on domestic violence-related charges in August of 2010, according to VIPD records.

Detectives assigned to the VIPD’s Domestic Violence Unit made the arrest of Forbes, according to Derima.

Anyone with information about this incident, please call 911, the Domestic Violence Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5536, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS, where your tip can earn you a reward.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.