At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Repeat Offender Charged With Punching Woman In The Face, Strangling Her: VIPD

·
0 1 3 0
CHARGED: Akeem Antonio Forbes, 32, of Jode Gade in Charlotte Amalie on St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man charged in 2010 with domestic violence was arrested for allegedly punching a woman in the face and choking her, authorities said.

Akeem Antonio Forbes, 32, of Jode Gade, was arrested at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Forbes, between August 15 and August 16, prevented a female victim from leaving his residence; where she was struck several times about the face and strangled, according to her report,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Forbes was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Forbes was also arrested on domestic violence-related charges in August of 2010, according to VIPD records.

Detectives assigned to the VIPD’s Domestic Violence Unit made the arrest of Forbes, according to Derima.

Anyone with information about this incident, please call 911, the Domestic Violence Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5536, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS, where your tip can earn you a reward.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

VIPA Welcomes Celebrity Equinox Guests Back To St. Croix This Morning

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *