ROACH COACH ATTACKED! 1 Woman Tackled To Ground, 1 Robbed @ Gunpoint

CHRISTIANSTED — One food van worker was tackled to the ground while another was robbed at gunpoint near the Christiansted waterfront Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate an armed robbery in downtown Christiansted at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said

Two female employees of Merina’s Food Truck reported being ambushed by the suspects on Church Street, according to the VIPD.

“One victim was grabbed from behind, dragged to the ground and valuables taken from her,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. The second victim had cash taken from her by another suspect who was armed.”

Each suspect fled the area towards Company Street. Apothecary Courtyard and Luncheria Restaurant, eyewitnesses and social media said..

The victims were not harmed during the terroristic incident, according to Derima.

Church Street in Christiansted is famous for having the headquarters of payday loan accused extortionists Cane Bay Partners LLC and the Law Offices of Lee Rohn.

Church Street used to be the home of one Burger King restaurant and one Pizza Hut restaurant before the “gentrification” of the waterfront St. Croix area.

Detectives say they want the community to provide any information by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 7784950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

