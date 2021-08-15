At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Woman Who Was Punched In The Face During Robbery Attempt By 3 Men Refuses To Give Up Purse To Her Attackers: VIPD

·
0 1 2 0

CHRISTIANSTED — A woman who was punched in the face in a robbery attempt by three men refused to relinquish her purse to attackers, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate an attempted robbery on the Christiansted Boardwalk at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A male and a female victim said they were ambushed by “three young males” while walking on the boardwalk, according to the VIPD.

“One of the males struck the female victim in the face, demanding her purse,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim did not comply with the suspects, and after a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area after an unsuccessful attempted robbery.”

Police took three full days to report the news of the armed robbery and the attempted robbery in downtown Christiansted on Thursday night.

Crucian Ray Martinez became the VIPD’s Acting Police Commissioner this month. He replaced Trevor Velinor who resigned in July.

The United States government paid Velinor’s salary; the territorial government now pays Martinez’s salary.

Police have been slow to report incidents of violent crime under the nascent tenure of Martinez — by happenstance or design.

In the case of the two latest reported incidents, the VIPD waited more than three days before advising the public what had happened — in an apparent lack of transparency under the Bryan-Roach Administration.

Detectives encourage the community to provide any information by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Tags:
Previous post

ROACH COACH ATTACKED! 1 Woman Tackled To Ground, 1 Robbed @ Gunpoint

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEnvironmental NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *