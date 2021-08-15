Woman Who Was Punched In The Face During Robbery Attempt By 3 Men Refuses To Give Up Purse To Her Attackers: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — A woman who was punched in the face in a robbery attempt by three men refused to relinquish her purse to attackers, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate an attempted robbery on the Christiansted Boardwalk at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A male and a female victim said they were ambushed by “three young males” while walking on the boardwalk, according to the VIPD.

“One of the males struck the female victim in the face, demanding her purse,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim did not comply with the suspects, and after a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area after an unsuccessful attempted robbery.”

Police took three full days to report the news of the armed robbery and the attempted robbery in downtown Christiansted on Thursday night.

Crucian Ray Martinez became the VIPD’s Acting Police Commissioner this month. He replaced Trevor Velinor who resigned in July.

The United States government paid Velinor’s salary; the territorial government now pays Martinez’s salary.

Police have been slow to report incidents of violent crime under the nascent tenure of Martinez — by happenstance or design.

In the case of the two latest reported incidents, the VIPD waited more than three days before advising the public what had happened — in an apparent lack of transparency under the Bryan-Roach Administration.

