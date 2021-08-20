Sion Farm-Area Man Arrested Today For Possession Of A Firearm: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police have reported arresting a St. Croix man in possession of a firearm.

Tyrell Audain, 19, of Tan Tan Terrace, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. today and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, according to the VIPD.

“Officers of the Criminal Investigation and Special Operations Bureaus executed a search warrant at a residence, where a firearm was located,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Audain, not having a license to possess the firearm, was arrested.”

Bail for Audain was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.