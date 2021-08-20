At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant, Favored By The Governor, Robbed At Gunpoint: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating an armed robbery of one of the preferred restaurants of the chief executive of the territory.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a robbery at Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant in Estate Richmond at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The preliminary investigation of officers dispatched to the scene revealed three slim males entered through the rear of the establishment with guns drawn,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects took cash and fled.”

Observers say Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant is frequently patronized by Governor Albert Bryan.

This case is currently under active investigation by police.

If you have information about this robbery, please contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

