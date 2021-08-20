Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant, Favored By The Governor, Robbed At Gunpoint: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating an armed robbery of one of the preferred restaurants of the chief executive of the territory.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a robbery at Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant in Estate Richmond at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The preliminary investigation of officers dispatched to the scene revealed three slim males entered through the rear of the establishment with guns drawn,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The suspects took cash and fled.”

Observers say Rossie’s Bar & Restaurant is frequently patronized by Governor Albert Bryan.

This case is currently under active investigation by police.

If you have information about this robbery, please contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.