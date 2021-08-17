StickyAt VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

St. Thomas Man Who Smelled Of Marijuana At Airport Pleads Guilty To Smuggling

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Thomas man who tried to smuggle 14 pounds of marijuana into St. Croix undetected pleaded guilty to being a drug dealer in federal court today.

Jahvar Looby, 31, of St. Thomas, appeared before Magistrate Judge George W. Cannon, Jr., in U.S. District Court and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, on February 11, 2021, Looby and three other co-conspirators flew into the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix on American Airlines flight number 2003 from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Upon their arrival, Customs and Border Protection officers selected several pieces of luggage for physical inspection.

The CBP officers observed anomalies while the luggage was examined by an X-ray machine.

A subsequent search revealed several clear, vacuum sealed bundles containing a green, leafy substance, which later field-tested positive for marijuana.

In total, approximately 6.33 kilograms of suspected marijuana was seized from Looby and his co-conspirators.

Looby is scheduled to be sentenced on December 29, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston is prosecuting the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF

