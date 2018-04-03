St. Thomas Woman Who Jostled Postal Customer Then Bitch-Slapped Her Charged

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman who jostled a postal customer as she was leaving, then returned minutes later to bitch slap her in the post office lobby has been charged with a federal crime, authorities said.

Chantelle Grant was arrested on federal criminal charges related to assaulting a customer while in the Ottley Post Office on June 22, 2021, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, Chantelle Grant, picked up a parcel at the post office and on her way out of the building, bumped into another female customer.

The CCTV video surveillance showed that after Grant left the building, she returned less than two minutes later, ran across the post office lobby, and struck the female victim in the face.

Grant was then seen leaving the building, entering her car, and driving away.

Grant is charged with creating a disturbance on postal property in violation of 39 C.F.R. § 232.1(e), 18 U.S.C. §3061, and 39 U.S.C. §401 which carries a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment, up to a $5,000.00 fine, or both.

Grant was released on her own recognizance.

The United States Postal Investigative Service investigated the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all def