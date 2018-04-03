At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Woman Who Jostled Postal Customer Then Bitch-Slapped Her Charged

·
0 0 0 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman who jostled a postal customer as she was leaving, then returned minutes later to bitch slap her in the post office lobby has been charged with a federal crime, authorities said.

Chantelle Grant was arrested on federal criminal charges related to assaulting a customer while in the Ottley Post Office on June 22, 2021, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, Chantelle Grant, picked up a parcel at the post office and on her way out of the building, bumped into another female customer.

The CCTV video surveillance showed that after Grant left the building, she returned less than two minutes later, ran across the post office lobby, and struck the female victim in the face.

Grant was then seen leaving the building, entering her car, and driving away.

Grant is charged with creating a disturbance on postal property in violation of 39 C.F.R. § 232.1(e), 18 U.S.C. §3061, and 39 U.S.C. §401 which carries a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment, up to a $5,000.00 fine, or both.

Grant was released on her own recognizance.

The United States Postal Investigative Service investigated the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all def

Tags:
Previous post

Bryan Acts On Legislation That Will Pay Government Workers More Money

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *