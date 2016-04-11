Virgin Islands Land Trust Gets National Recognition With Accreditation Milestone

CHRISTIANSTED — The Trust for Virgin Islands Lands announced this week that it has achieved a major milestone, joining a national network of at least 450 accredited land trusts across the United States.

“Accreditation demonstrates TVIL’s commitment to permanent land conservation in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Carlos Tesitor, president of the trust. “We are a stronger organization for having gone through the rigorous accreditation program. Our strength means special places — such as the 10 acres of our Spring Garden Preserve protecting a portion of Maroon Ridge on St. Croix — will be protected forever, making the U.S. Virgin Islands an even greater place for us and our children.”

The Trust for Virgin Islands Lands provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving the distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded accreditation, signifying its confidence that lands under the local trust’s stewardship will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts steward almost 20 million acres of land — the size of Denali, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Glacier, Everglades and Yosemite national parks combined, according to the news release.

The Trust for Virgin Islands Lands has protected 170 acres on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John through donations of land, donations of conservation easements or purchase of critical parcels for preservation.

The trust most recently received the donation of Mingo Cay, an undeveloped 48-acre island in the sound between St. Thomas and St. John important for nesting birds, the protection of nearshore water quality and coral reef health and for the historical use and presence of fisher people.

“It is exciting to recognize The Trust for Virgin Islands Lands with this national mark of distinction,” said Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the commission. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance and lasting stewardship.”

Founded in 2006, the local trust is a nonprofit organization governed by a board of trustees. For more information, visit virginislandslandtrust.org.