Woman Stabbed To Death In Her Car Not Found By Police For Days After Killing

SALT RIVER — Police are investigating a St. Croix woman who was found stabbed to death in her car at Salt River on Friday morning, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Vista Concordia to investigate a possible deceased female in a vehicle at 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Lucy Lindquist, 56, of Morningstar Circle, was positively identified by family members as the dead woman, according to the VIPD.

Emergency Medical Technicians confirmed that Lindquist had no vital signs, and was in early stages of decomposition, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“The body appeared to have multiple stab wounds about the body,” Derima said. “This case has been classified as a possible homicide, pending an autopsy for cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident are urged to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.