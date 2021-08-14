14-Year-Old Boy Held At Gunpoint As Thieves Ransack Place, Steal Phone, Cash

KINGSHILL — A 14-year-old boy told police he was held at gunpoint while thieves took his cell phone and cash at mid-island St. Croix on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate a robbery to at Old Fredensborg Village at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim, a 14-year-old male, reported he was alone at his residence when he was forcibly held at gunpoint while electronics, jewelry, and cash were stolen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The investigation revealed the suspects entered the residence through an unsecured door, according to the VIPD.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this robbery to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.