14-Year-Old Boy Held At Gunpoint As Thieves Ransack Place, Steal Phone, Cash

KINGSHILL — A 14-year-old boy told police he was held at gunpoint while thieves took his cell phone and cash at mid-island St. Croix on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate a robbery to at Old Fredensborg Village at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim, a 14-year-old male, reported he was alone at his residence when he was forcibly held at gunpoint while electronics, jewelry, and cash were stolen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The investigation revealed the suspects entered the residence through an unsecured door, according to the VIPD.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this robbery to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

