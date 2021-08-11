At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Woman Who Witnessed Child’s Collarbone Broken By Boyfriend Arrested By Police

CHARGED: Jasmine Ware, 27, of Estate Ross in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The girlfriend who witnessed the effects of her boyfriend’s physical and sexual abuse on his own daughter and failed to report it to authorities was arrested on St. Thomas Tuesday morning.

Jasmine L. Ware, 27, of Estate Ross, was arrested on at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated child abuse & neglect, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Ware allegedly failed to report a sexual and physical assault committed by her boyfriend on his minor daughter,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Ware was jailed without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws. The arrest of Ware was made by detectives in the VIPD’s Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact police by calling 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at (340) 774-2211 extension 5534, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Estate Ross Man Who Had Sexual Contact With Child Twice In 4 Months Arrested
