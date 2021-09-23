Body In Bushes Found Near Red Hook In Smith Bay Now Ruled A Homicide: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is advising the community that the autopsy performed on the body found in the bushes near a residence in Smith Bay on September 17 has been ruled a homicide.

“The identification of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911, the Major Crime Unit at (340) 714-9804, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS, where your tip can earn you a reward.