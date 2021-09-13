Foul Odor Leads Police To Human Remains In Bushes Near Red Hook Dock: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man reported a bad smell coming from the bushes near his east end St. Thomas residence and when police investigated they found a possible decomposed body on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a concerned citizen who noticed a foul odor near his residence in Smith Bay – vicinity of Red Hook at 4:28 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers traveled to the area and discovered possible human remains in the bushes,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Cause of death is unknown at this time, pending the autopsy.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 911, the Major Crime Unit at (340) 714-9804, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.