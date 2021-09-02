BREAKING NEWS: USVI Tourism Tells Visitors Antibody Tests Won’t Be Accepted

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism just put out an important COVID-19-related message for visitors to the territory on Twitter minutes ago.

“As of August 13, results from COVID-19 antibody tests are no longer acceptable for entry or submission to the USVITravel Screening Portal,” Tourism said on social media. “Make sure that you’re up to date on the #USVI’s latest #travel restrictions and entry requirements, at http://usviupdate.com .”