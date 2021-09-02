At VIFreep

BREAKING NEWS: USVI Tourism Tells Visitors Antibody Tests Won’t Be Accepted

·
0 0 1 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism just put out an important COVID-19-related message for visitors to the territory on Twitter minutes ago.

“As of August 13, results from COVID-19 antibody tests are no longer acceptable for entry or submission to the USVITravel Screening Portal,” Tourism said on social media. “Make sure that you’re up to date on the #USVI’s latest #travel restrictions and entry requirements, at http://usviupdate.com .”

Previous post

FEMA Gives $7.6M To VIHA To Repair Marley Homes and Additions: ODR

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsEducation NewsPolice NewsSports NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsSports NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *