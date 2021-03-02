Bryan Nominates Assistant Labor Commissioner Cindy Richardson As Director of V.I. Personnel Division

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Governor Albert Bryan has nominated Assistant Labor Commissioner Cindy Richardson as Director of the Virgin Islands Personnel Division.

Richardson is a native St. Thomian who has served in the V.I. Department of Labor for 14 years, including 11 years as the department’s Director of Grants/Federal Grants Manager and Assistant Commissioner.

“As I say good-bye to my VI Department of Labor family, I look forward to the august responsibility granted to me by the Bryan-Roach Administration to serve the Virgin Islands in a different capacity. In my 22 years as a government employee, I acknowledge some of the strains that we as employees have faced within our personnel system,” Director Nominee Richardson said. “However, I have witnessed the tremendous growth and improvements made within system implemented by the previous director. I am excited to continue to expand on the exceptional work that has already started at the Division of Personnel.”

Richardson holds a master’s of Business Administration degree from the University of the Virgin Islands, as well as a bachelor of Science in Marketing from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and she is a graduate of Ss. Peter and Paul High School on St. Thomas.

She has a wide range of experience, including oversight of $26 million in grant funding; workforce and economic development; budgeting; and federal compliance.

Richardson is involved in various community organizations and is the daughter of Henry Richardson and the late Irene Richardson and the mother of two daughters, C’Anne and Tyra Hunt.