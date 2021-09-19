Bureau of Corrections Confirms 55-Year-Old Man Died At John Bell Prison Friday

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections confirmed Monday that an inmate at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on Friday, September 17, 2021.

According to a preliminary investigative report, the deceased was a 55-year-old male inmate.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. The Bureau’s medical and security staff followed the proper protocol in responding and notifying the Virgin Islands Police Department.

BOC’s Medical Director, Dr. Linda Callwood, immediately notified the next of kin. As per protocol, the Bureau now awaits an autopsy to be conducted by the Virgin Islands Department of Justice Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Bureau will be able to provide more information upon the conclusion of the internal and external investigations.

The John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility is on a modified lockdown but with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

In-person visits, work details, and prisoner furloughs remain suspended, as they have been since the start of the pandemic.

Court hearings held virtually remain unaffected.

Attorneys may visit with prisoners via secure video conference by contacting the facility to schedule a video visit.