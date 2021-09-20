Forecasters Monitoring Latest System Which Could Become Tropical Depression

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three systems in the tropical Atlantic, including the latest disturbance which could become a tropical depression headed towards the Caribbean later in the week.

The NHC issued advisories on Tropical Storm Peter, located about 100 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Rose, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show some signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. * Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

2. A storm-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next few days while it moves slowly southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

However, the system is expected to turn northward back over cooler waters this weekend, which should end its chances of becoming a subtropical storm. Additional information on this system, including storm warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and online at ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.php