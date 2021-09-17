At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

FEMA Has $578,970 For USVI Organizations That Provided Food, Shelter During COVID

·
0 1 1 0

CHRISTIANSTED — Reimbursements of up to $578,970 are available for USVI organizations that have provided emergency food and/or shelter programs in the territory during the period of January 1, 2020, through October 31, 2021.

The reimbursements are funded through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the federally-funded Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program based on the following phases/funding cycles:

• Phase 37: January 1, 2020, to October 31

• CARES: January 27, 2020, to October 31

• Phase 38: January 1, 2020, to October 31

Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, churches or units of government that have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. In addition, they must be eligible to receive federal funding, practice nondiscrimination and have an accounting system.

A local board composed of 12 members will be charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Those interested in applying should contact Beth Nuttall at bethn@cfvi.net with the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands for an application. The application can also be downloaded at https://cfvi.co/EFSP_APP. For more information, visit https://cfvi.co/EFSP_FAQ.

The application deadline is Friday, October 8.

Tags:
Previous post

VITEMA Monitors Passing Of Hurricane Sam To North Of St. Thomas, St. John

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEducation NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEducation NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsHealth NewsNational NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *