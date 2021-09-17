FEMA Has $578,970 For USVI Organizations That Provided Food, Shelter During COVID

CHRISTIANSTED — Reimbursements of up to $578,970 are available for USVI organizations that have provided emergency food and/or shelter programs in the territory during the period of January 1, 2020, through October 31, 2021.

The reimbursements are funded through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the federally-funded Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program based on the following phases/funding cycles:

• Phase 37: January 1, 2020, to October 31

• CARES: January 27, 2020, to October 31

• Phase 38: January 1, 2020, to October 31

Applicants must be nonprofit organizations, churches or units of government that have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. In addition, they must be eligible to receive federal funding, practice nondiscrimination and have an accounting system.

A local board composed of 12 members will be charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Those interested in applying should contact Beth Nuttall at bethn@cfvi.net with the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands for an application. The application can also be downloaded at https://cfvi.co/EFSP_APP. For more information, visit https://cfvi.co/EFSP_FAQ.

The application deadline is Friday, October 8.