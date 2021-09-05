COVID-19 Claims Territory’s Youngest Victim, 30 Years Old On St. Croix: VIDOH

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Health Department confirmed the territory’s 61st COVID-releated death on Sunday.

The deceased, a 30-year-old man on St. Croix, is one of the territory’s youngest victims of the virus.

While the virus has mostly impacted seniors, in July, V.I. officials announced that a 9-year-old had been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, the virus has been blamed for the deaths of 19 individuals on St. Croix, two on St. John and 40 on St. Thomas.

Last week, the territory recorded more grim milestones, when three people died in rapid succession.

“After further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin, the Virgin Islands Department of Health is saddened to confirm the territory’s fifty-eighth, fifty-ninth and sixtieth deaths related to Covid-19. The deceased are a 61-year-old male, a 78-year-old male and a 80-year-old female. All of these deaths were on St. Thomas,” said D.O.H. in a release.

The Health Department also confirmed last week that the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the predominant strain in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

After falling for several days, the number of active cases in the territory has climbed since Thursday, according to Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Report.

According to the latest data released by the department on Saturday, there were 113 active cases on St. Croix, 64 on St. Thomas and four on St. John as of Friday.

To slow the spread of the virus, the department advises individuals to practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.

To schedule an appointment to receive the free vaccine, call 340- 777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.