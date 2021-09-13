DOE: Joseph Gomez Elementary School Kindergarten Students For Early Dismissal

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — All in-person Kindergarten classes at the Joseph Gomez Elementary School will be dismissed at 11 a.m. today, due to an electrical service interruption affecting classrooms, the Virgin Islands Department of Education said.

Parents are asked to pick up their children from the school campus, according to the DOE.

“Students will be served breakfast and lunch before they depart,” the DOE said in a prepared statement. “Other classrooms at the school are not affected and will continue in-person learning.”

Technicians have been informed of the service interruption and repairs are expected to be completed later today, the DOE said.

In-person classes for Gomez Kindergarten students will resume on September 28, the Education Department said..

“The Department of Education thanks teachers, parents, and students for their patience as the matter is resolved,” the department said.

The Bryan-Roach Administration is investing in the Territory’s people, infrastructure and future through transparency, stabilizing the economy, restoring trust in the government, and ensuring that recovery projects are completed as quickly as possible. Visit www.transparency.vi.gov.