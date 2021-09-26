At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Second Civilian Charged With Murder In Ambush Killing Of VING Soldier In Carlton

CHARGED: Sharif Matthew of St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — Police arrested a second person in connection with the March 2 shooting death of a National Guard mechanic ambush-style in his own Carlton home, authorities said.

Sharif Matthew was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Friday and charged with first-degree murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Matthew was arrested at his home based on a Superior Court warrant, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima told the Virgin Islands Free Press this morning.

Former McDonald’s manager Ta’Jhanique Cumberbatch, 22, of Besty’s Jewel was arrested nine days after the murder of 38-year-old Ian Benjamin, Sr.,

Matthew was arrested on September 24 and charged in Benjamin’s murder also, but the VIPD declined to say where he currently lives.

Coincidentally, Ian Benjamin, Jr., 18, of Queen Street in Frederiksted, the son of the slain VING soldier, was arrested on an illegal gun charge on April 9, according to police records.

Bail for Matthew was set at $1,000,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advise-of-rights hearing.

Former McDonald’s Manager Arrested In Shooting Death Of VING Mechanic: VIPD
Son Of VING Mechanic Found Shot To Death Arrested On Illegal Weapons Charge
