Female Tourist Dies When Sudden Wave Knocks People Down At Tide Pools: VIPD

CANE BAY — A female tourist apparently drowned while sunbathing near the north shore of St. Croix this afternoon, police and eyewitnesses said.

Several people were gathered at the tide pools in Annaly Bay when a sudden wave appeared a “knocked several people off the rocks,” Steve Kinney said on Facebook today.

“My daughter just reported an accident at the tide pools,” Kinney said in the group What’s Going On St. Croix? “A wave knocked several people off the rocks. There were injuries, at least one possibly fatal.”

VIPD spokesman Toby Derima confirmed tonight that at least one person had died during the accident.

“I can confirm that a female tourist did not survive the incident,” Derima said. “I’m waiting for information from detectives to put out the press release.”