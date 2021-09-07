At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

Female Tourist Dies When Sudden Wave Knocks People Down At Tide Pools: VIPD

·
0 0 1 0

CANE BAY — A female tourist apparently drowned while sunbathing near the north shore of St. Croix this afternoon, police and eyewitnesses said.

Several people were gathered at the tide pools in Annaly Bay when a sudden wave appeared a “knocked several people off the rocks,” Steve Kinney said on Facebook today.

“My daughter just reported an accident at the tide pools,” Kinney said in the group What’s Going On St. Croix? “A wave knocked several people off the rocks. There were injuries, at least one possibly fatal.”

VIPD spokesman Toby Derima confirmed tonight that at least one person had died during the accident.

“I can confirm that a female tourist did not survive the incident,” Derima said. “I’m waiting for information from detectives to put out the press release.” 

Tags:
Previous post

Stabbing Death Of North Shore Woman Ruled A Homicide: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *