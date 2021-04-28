At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Frydendahl Man Charged With Raping Child At Benner Bay Beach On Saturday

CHARGED: Wicleff Gue, 19, of Frydendahl in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – Police have arrested a St. Thomas man on a charge that he raped a child on a beach at Benner Bay near a popular marina early Saturday morning.

WiCliff Gue, 19, of Frydendahl, was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with first-degree rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Gue is accused of raping a female minor on Compass Point Beach around 4 a.m. that morning,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Gue was set at $100,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

