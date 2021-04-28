Frydendahl Man Charged With Raping Child At Benner Bay Beach On Saturday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – Police have arrested a St. Thomas man on a charge that he raped a child on a beach at Benner Bay near a popular marina early Saturday morning.

WiCliff Gue, 19, of Frydendahl, was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday and charged with first-degree rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Gue is accused of raping a female minor on Compass Point Beach around 4 a.m. that morning,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Gue was set at $100,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.