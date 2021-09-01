At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Mon Bijou Man Arrested After Routine Traffic Stop Nets Gun, Drugs, Fixings

·
0 1 4 0
CHARGED: Kaheem Roberts, 37, of Mon Bijou in St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — A special police unit conducting a routine traffic stop of a motorist discovered that the driver had a gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle on Friday night.

Kaheem Roberts, 37, of Mon Bijou, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Friday and charged with carrying a firearms openly or concealed, possession or sale of ammunition, carrying of firearms openly or concealed within 1,000 Feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Roberts on Queen Mary Highway, in Estate Plessen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “During the traffic stop, officers discovered a large amount of marijuana in Roberts’ vehicle, and an unlicensed firearm on his waist.”

Officers with the Special Operations Bureau and the Marine Unit on special patrol made the arrest of Roberts, according to Derima.

Bail for Roberts was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

Frydendahl Man Charged With Raping Child At Benner Bay Beach On Saturday

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *