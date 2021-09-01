Mon Bijou Man Arrested After Routine Traffic Stop Nets Gun, Drugs, Fixings

FREDERIKSTED — A special police unit conducting a routine traffic stop of a motorist discovered that the driver had a gun, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle on Friday night.

Kaheem Roberts, 37, of Mon Bijou, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Friday and charged with carrying a firearms openly or concealed, possession or sale of ammunition, carrying of firearms openly or concealed within 1,000 Feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Roberts on Queen Mary Highway, in Estate Plessen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “During the traffic stop, officers discovered a large amount of marijuana in Roberts’ vehicle, and an unlicensed firearm on his waist.”

Officers with the Special Operations Bureau and the Marine Unit on special patrol made the arrest of Roberts, according to Derima.

Bail for Roberts was set at $50,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.