Joseph Gomez Elementary School Closed Today Due To Death Of Staff Member

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Joseph Gomez Elementary School will be closed today due to the passing of a staff member, the Virgin Islands Department of Education said.

St. Thomas District leaders have activated the crisis response team to make counseling services available to anyone in need at the Anna’s Retreat facility, according to the DOE.

The school is expected to resume normal operations tomorrow, the department said.

“The Department of Education extends sincere condolences to the Joseph Gomez Elementary School family, the St. Thomas-St. John District, and to the family, friends, and loved ones of our late employee,” it said in a prepared statement.