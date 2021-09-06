‘Males’ Wait Under Tree In Strawberry To Shoot Victim As He Drives By: VIPD

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of shots fired and a gunshot victim just west of the Sunny Isle Shopping Center at 1:59 p.m. Saturday

The 30-year-old male victim, a passenger in a vehicle in Estate Strawberry, reported driving by two or three males standing near a tree who began firing at them, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The driver tried to avoid the gunshots; however the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was dropped off at the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center for treatment, according to the VIPD.

“Police detectives checked the surrounding area shortly thereafter, located the victim’s vehicle near the hospital with gunshot damage and two 17-year-old male occupants,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “A firearm was also found, possibly hidden by the minors. Both minors were detained for the Youth Investigation Bureau.”

This case is currently under active investigation.

Detectives urge anyone who may have information on this incident to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.