At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

‘Males’ Wait Under Tree In Strawberry To Shoot Victim As He Drives By: VIPD

·
0 1 96 0

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of shots fired and a gunshot victim just west of the Sunny Isle Shopping Center at 1:59 p.m. Saturday

The 30-year-old male victim, a passenger in a vehicle in Estate Strawberry, reported driving by two or three males standing near a tree who began firing at them, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The driver tried to avoid the gunshots; however the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was dropped off at the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center for treatment, according to the VIPD.

“Police detectives checked the surrounding area shortly thereafter, located the victim’s vehicle near the hospital with gunshot damage and two 17-year-old male occupants,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “A firearm was also found, possibly hidden by the minors. Both minors were detained for the Youth Investigation Bureau.”

This case is currently under active investigation.

Detectives urge anyone who may have information on this incident to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Tags:
Previous post

Police Trot Out St. Thomas Man Accused In Home Depot Shooting Death: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *