At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Trot Out St. Thomas Man Accused In Home Depot Shooting Death: VIPD

·
0 1 70 0
CHARGED: Justin Matthews, 23, of Estate Contant in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police today announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of Home Depot in St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon.

Justin A. Matthews, 23, of Contant, was arrested on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and charged with first-degree murder, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police said Matthews was the lone gunman in the shooting death of 20-year-old Keoner Baron in the parking lot of Home Depot in Estate Donoe on September 4.

VIPD mugshot of Justin Matthews.

In life, The victim Baron complained repeatedly to police that she was being stalked and harassed by Matthews after he was involved in an altercation with the dead woman’s boyfriend.

Despite numerous VIPD reports filed by Baron dating back to 2019, police were apparently powerless to prevent her murder at Home Depot on Saturday.

Denied bail, Matthews was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Police Commissioner Nominee Ray Martinez thanked community members for giving officers information on this incident, leading to Matthews’ swift arrest. “This is a perfect example of how efficient we can be when the VIPD and the community work together. Let’s continue to make this happen,” Commissioner Martinez said.

Martinez also asked people in the community to stop sharing videos of the victim of this violent incident and other violent crimes, stating that it makes the healing process harder for grieving families.

Tribute post for Keoner Baron on Facebook.

Anyone with information on any crimes is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477. Remember, if you see something, say something.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lemon Strade Man Charged With Stalking, Harassing Woman Since December 2019: VIPD
Tags:
Previous post

COVID-19 Claims Territory's Youngest Victim, 30 Years Old On St. Croix: VIDOH

Next post

'Males' Wait Under Tree In Strawberry To Shoot Victim As He Drives By: VIPD

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *